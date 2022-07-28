I’ve been a county resident and political activist since 2001.
Several past political decisions made have negatively/financially impacted our citizenry. Political term limits have become mandatory. Flow of new blood, new ideas into politics is paramount. Commissioners Deutsch and Constance seek their office tenures to reach 16 years. Sufficient anti-longevity votes cast for Tom Sullivan and David Kalin will cease such job tenure overreach. Backgrounds of these challengers qualifies them as able successors with position specifics found on their websites. Fortunately, when defeated, both Deutsch and Constance will continue being CC’s excellent goodwill ambassadors.
PG Airport, an award winning, nationally recognized, privately funded organization, systematically expands its quality infrastructure/service additions reflecting financial competence. Consumer flight records show visitation volume is a financial boon for CC. Robert Hancik, a proven strong Airport Authority leader, will intelligently shepherd PGA's future growth. Hancik gets my vote to continue his proven leadership.
My friend, John Doner, keeps a vigilant eye on CC’s public school operations. The district has a long record of never achieving higher educational recognition and Doner's recent letter clearly pointed out the latest 1% additional tax ($81 million) CC voters injected into district coffers have not nearly achieved the future benefits promised by district leaders. Therefore, the school board requires more qualified, non-educational background members to closely oversee all district operations. I will cast my vote for Jim Barber, a businessman who is committed to have district policies reflect the values of CC taxpayers and to have our tax dollars spent efficiently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.