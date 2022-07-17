Like liberals are "tax & spend" our pseudo-conservative commissioners are "spend and tax." They don't become knowledgeable first. Watch closely - they mostly rely on outside "experts" replicating past failures; and seemingly never learn; as evidenced by so many rushed detrimental decisions and bad deals.
Stephen R Deutsch for Charlotte County veterans delegate! A new career in retirement. Prohibit ever privatizing or annexing our airport. Rename it 'Honorable Stephen R. Deutsch Veterans County Airport.' Place the donated Vietnam copter there on display. Vote for Tom Sullivan, commissioner.
Chris Constance is a good man with few ideas and little vision that I can discern. He understands "play-ball" politics and is learning the games well: good-guy/bad-guy; follow-the-leader; etc. Perhaps sometimes against his own better judgement and instincts ($300M?.. gulp!) Vote for David Kalin.
Our commissioners and downline are too solidified and mechanized (as in "political machine") in a fashion that affords great superficial access to local government; but defiantly carries out agendas contrary to the will of the citizens of Charlotte County. From the commissioners; to Charter Review; to Zoning Appeals; etc.
For the children we can create a completely maintainable civil 'town & country' society, and sustainable economy based on clean water and environment, here now. Or continue creating a sprawling mess of unaffordable, high tax, high crime, congestion, gridlock and angst benefitting a greed-driven, land-consuming, swamp peddler development class.
Lastly, a vote for Rob Hancik is a vote against Punta Gorda Airport annexation, privatization, and outside control. Vote for Rob Hancik.
