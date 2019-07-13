Editor:
Among announced presidential candidates, Kamala Harris presents a special danger to freedom. She has advocated in court that First Amendment freedom of religion protects private worship but provides no protection at all in the workplace or marketplace. In the Hobby Lobby case the Supreme Court rightly rejected that claim.
Clearly, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 recognizes freedom of religion in the workplace. She disrespects Congress and the separation of powers in asserting presidential power to prohibit rifles that Congress has not forbidden. Harris has also tried to compel non-profit corporations to disclose contributors and her office has often spilled confidential donor information (AFP v. Harris, Central District of California, 04/21/16).
California Democrat Willie Brown, former assembly speaker, confirms Harris' self-portrait as ruthless. There is no dispute that they had an affair with each other in the late 1990s when Harris was unmarried and Brown was married but had long been separated from his wife. Harris later warned Brown that she would have him indicted and prosecuted if he so much as jaywalked.
Certainly the use of political office for sex by someone like Al Franken is reprehensible. Harris represents the female side of that ugly coin, having used her attractions to obtain early political favors from Brown (who has since acknowledged responsibility).
Americans of all political alignments should avoid heartless Harris.
Thomas Logie
North Port
