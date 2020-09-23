Editor:
Obama managed to win the Democratic nomination for president, even though he had very limited political service, and no legislative accomplishments to speak of. Very few in the adulating throng seemed to care about his background. He was the illegitimate son of a Kenyan communist, who committed bigamy to marry his mother, Ann Dunham. At age 10, he fell under the influence of Frank Marshall Davis, a communist activist who was surveilled by the FBI for 19 years. Obama claimed that Davis was his mentor in his youth.
Of course, that sort of information didn’t show up in the major media. It would have given pause, I think, to many who voted for him. In effect, we elected a Trojan Horse, and his sympathies (“Tell Vladimir that I’ll have more flexibility after the election.”) became clear after the election.
Now fast forward to the present election. Kamala Harris (Obama’s choice) was chosen for Biden as his running mate. Kamala on the riots, should Trump win: “They’re not gonna stop. And they should not.” A potential president in effect advocating overthrow of a duly elected president? Apparently, the Democratic party will support a coup to gain control.
So now we have a new Trojan Horse. Joe is not mentally competent, and can’t possibly run the country. If elected, he will resign on “medical advice”, and Kamala steps out of the Trojan Horse to lead us down the road to serfdom. Voters, take careful note. This could well be the last election.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.