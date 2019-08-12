Editor:
We have so many fine individuals in our community who care for us, who perform for us, and who educate our children for us. One of the most notable is Michelle Kasanofsky.
This amazing lady is a wonderful teacher, entertainer and human being. It has been our good fortune to be her friend for decades. She and her high school choir, the Enharmonics, have performed at our house for years at our annual Christmas party. Her efforts have helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars for a variety of charities.
Last week, we attended her performance at the Venice Little Theater, where her amazing piano and voice talents were on display. I should mention that her husband, Neil, manages that theater, and several Port Charlotte residents made the trek to see her perform with two of her best friends.
Additionally, Michelle is an excellent teacher. She imparts her great passion for music into the hearts and souls of her students. Many of her students have gone on to some of the finest music conservatories in the world. We are very fortunate to have this brilliant lady in our midst.
Dave, Stephanie Klein
Punta Gorda
