Despite what our politicians tell us, none of the despicable events of this past week in the Senate Judiciary Committee had anything to do with getting at the truth.
If this were about getting at the truth, the allegations against Kavanaugh wouldn't have been withheld until the last minute. If this were about getting at the truth, certain senators wouldn't have announced their belief of Dr. Ford before she even testified.
If this were about getting at the truth, certain senators would have asked Dr. Ford some actual questions instead of just congratulating her for her courage. If this were about getting at the truth, Kavanaugh would have been asked about more than his high school yearbook writings.
No, this is not about getting at the truth. This is purely about delay. Delay that allows time to possibly find more dirt from some as-yet-unknown "source." Delay borne of pure disdain for anything relating to Trump.
The FBI has already investigated Kavanaugh a number of times and now we're waiting for them to investigate him yet again? I'm thoroughly disgusted by this whole charade.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
