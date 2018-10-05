Editor:
Kavanaugh is a shameless man very accustomed to getting his own way. His obnoxious behavior during the Thursday hearing in itself disqualifies him.
This is not the temperament of someone sitting in justice of the rest of us on the high court. Partisan, entitled, shameless and a liar. Somehow none of these attributes make him unqualified in the eyes of the Republican Senate.
Nancy McCune
Englewood
