Editor:
Taxpayers have a right to know how our tax dollars are spent. Again, Mote Marine may be awarded taxpayer dollars from the state. I have a few concerns regarding the expenditures of our dollars.
News outlets reported Mote wanting to spend millions on a new building near the interstate. Now it’s reported that Mote has at least one lobbyist. I bet lobbyists aren't cheap.
I hope legislators will keep an eye on Mote’s progress and agendas.
Alicia Smith
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.