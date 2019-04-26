Editor:

Taxpayers have a right to know how our tax dollars are spent. Again, Mote Marine may be awarded taxpayer dollars from the state. I have a few concerns regarding the expenditures of our dollars.

News outlets reported Mote wanting to spend millions on a new building near the interstate. Now it’s reported that Mote has at least one lobbyist. I bet lobbyists aren't cheap.

I hope legislators will keep an eye on Mote’s progress and agendas.

Alicia Smith

Englewood

