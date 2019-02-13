Editor:
After reading your editorial on the planned Mote move from a beautiful island to next to Interstate 75, I find it troubling that you favor it.
The location of the Mote on an island with bayfront restaurants and a park with picnic tables is ideal. As the exhibits expanded, a mini-Mote was built for the manatee and the turtles, with pictures of them on the sidewalk leading it it. Nearby are opportunities to go on boat trips along the bay, where the rays, sharks, manatee and other sea life to be seen at the aquarium, live. The interior is important, not a "fantastic building" to distract drivers speeding by.
When the Dali replaced their original building with a fantastic one, it remained on the bay, so only a distraction for sailors in the marina. Art museums and aquariums are visited for what is inside, not for the exterior.
Mote members are being soaked to pay for some architect's dream of many stories. When we joined in the 1990s, members attended seasonal talks Mondays at the Mote for free. We heard Sylvia Earle and laughed. Now we must pay $10 to hear other, less-interesting speakers. Until this year, each time we visited, up to six could enjoy the otters, fish, sharks, etc. The membership now only gives us guest passes for two.
They do not seem interested in educating the public, just in getting money from members' relatives and friends. The scientists and researchers stay on the beautiful island. Who gains from moving?
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
