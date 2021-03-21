Editor:
Let me present an analogy. You are trapped in a long-term marriage that has gone bad. You decide to flee. Fortunately, you have an adult son who has a great marriage and kindly invites you to live with them.
Upon arrival, you, coming from a failed relationship, begin to offer “help” on how they should manage their wonderful marriage. How do you think you will be accepted?
Now, for the analogy. Let’s say your botched marriage represents the “blue state” you have fled (e.g., NY, IL or CA). Your new home (your son's) is the successful and very “red state” of Florida. You know, Florida, the state that requires a balanced budget, has no income tax, open schools and a wonderful climate (well, except for hurricanes). Pretty much the opposite of where you’re from.
Now, how do you think folks here in relatively wide open and free-wheeling Florida will “cotton” to the advice of someone from a shut-down budget deficient and very restricted state? You’re welcome here in Florida but please keep the failed political ideas you have fled to yourself. Suggestion – watch, listen and learn. I guarantee you’ll be delighted with Florida. Personally, I know of no one who voluntarily, again voluntarily, has moved back to NY, IL, CA or other “blue” places. Realistically, why would they?
PS: an unrelated question. Why is it when our Sun writes about a White man or a Black man the “w’ is in lower case but the “B” is in upper?
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
