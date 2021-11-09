The Charlotte County Cultural Center is Charlotte County’s greatest asset. Commissioners must support the continued growth and diversity offered and supported by the community and tireless volunteers.
The Cultural Center is the heart of Parkside and Port Charlotte, the largest communities in Charlotte County. General Development knew it would bring people together. The Center supports educational activities community meetings and defines the neighborhood.
A few years ago, commissioners tried to tear it down for low-income housing. The Public said "no." Are the commissioners trying again, allowing little time for public input? Is that why Stephen Carter gave such short notice? He stated that he is getting rid of everything, including our valuable donated items and closing in a few days. If donated items have been discarded, that is a failure of Administrator Carter, the board and Charlotte County commissioners.
The pandemic has affected many businesses. Commissioners, please appoint a new administrator, someone with the vision and determination to rebuild the historical Cultural Center and make it the success it has been for more than 50 years. This is our Centennial year!
Residents, tourists and voters deserve the truth about efforts to close our Cultural Center. We deserve your commitment and respect. Mr. Carter’s decision is unacceptable. He must be replaced.
