Editor:
In this day of partisan politics, where left versus right and fake news versus real news, it is important to remember that the politics of Venice is local. It is about community. It is not about what is happening on the national level.
If we resort to that temperament, we will lose the ability to get things done for this beautiful paradise that we call Venice. Whether you live in the city or the surrounding areas, what happens in Venice affects us all. To any Venice City Council member who interjects national politics into events in Venice, please stop now.
Let’s give our new mayor a chance to do his job as he works for the betterment of all of us. Thank you.
Norma Dayton
Venice
