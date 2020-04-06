Editor:
I removed the names of the persons involved. They are residents of Burnt Store Lakes who were on a cruise to Antarctic when the trip was suddenly cancelled in Argentina.
The Norwegian ship then sailed around into the Pacific enroute to the Panama Canal when they were forced to drop anchor on the west side of the canal due to several passengers and crew members who have come down with the Coronavirus. The government of Panama would not allow the ship to pass through the canal with the sick on board.
Another Norwegian Ship, the Rotterdam, was sent through the canal with orders to remove the healthy passengers and crew members from the affected ship and bring them over to the Port of Lauderdale, Florida. Our Burnt Store residents are of German descent. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Bob Reichert
Burnt Store Lakes
