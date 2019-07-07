Editor,
My husband and I live in the community of Milano off of Jacaranda and between Border and Laurel roads. I have been visiting this area since the early 1990s for business, then visiting friends who started trickling down in the mid 1990s.
I then introduced my husband to the area when the Ritz opened, and what better ways then to use points.
When it came to retirement plans, we initially wanted to move to Sarasota. A good friend of ours started telling about the advantages of living in Venice, where you got more "bang for your buck." We looked at Grand Palm and Boca Royale and were immediately concerned about the traffic patterns. We also looked at other builders but chose the community of Milano because of its location and proximity to Exit 193 and 195 off of Interstate 75.
Having said that, making the new road public is imperative for safety reasons and to take the pressure off the Jacaranda corridor, especially when the Knights Trail to Clark Road is competed. We chose this area for a better quality of life and have come to love the Venice area.
I implore the county, the mayor and all principals to vote for the new road between Laurel and Border to be accessible to the public and not be gated.
Rona, Scott Elias
North Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.