Editor:
We are in complete agreement with a recent letter!. Why isn't there a Hispanic Month, Asian Month nor Indian Month? Why is the Black National Anthem going to be played before the National Anthem? The Confederate flag, all the statues being torn down are all history! Outrageous!
The media keeps all the BS going full blast! Stop the media from reporting it over and over. Fox 4 has been running the same segment on Black Lives Matter for at least five days. Same people, same actions same BS!
We should place signs on our lawns stating "Hispanic Lives Matter" and "White Lives Matter" and see what we get.
Maria Nunez
Port Charlotte
