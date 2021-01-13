Editor:

"We will stick to our policy of reserving our opinions for state and local issues."

Interesting quote from The Daily Sun. Unless we use cute lil' Charlie as a political mouthpiece. Charlie asking "What do you think the government should do?"

I look forward to a few articles each morning and always smile at what Charlie has to say.

Why must he now spew additional political rhetoric that your newspaper is already overloaded with?

Leave Charlie alone! He is the only one residing in the swamp who can make me smile!

Sherry Ballou

Punta Gorda


