Concerning the greedy Sunseeker Resort: Snowbirds only want to come to Florida during the season, October through April. So, this monstrosity will sit on our harbor five to six months blocking our view of the beautiful sunsets and the harbor.

They also closed a road. Thanks Allegient! Money talks.We needed a new bridge more than a resort.

Please, Charlotte County commissioners, continue to keep them out of our historical park Live Oak Point. Read "Our Fascinating Past" by Lindsey Williams found at any one of our local libraries.

Rosy Tennity

Arcadia

