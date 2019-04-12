Editor:
On April 4, I was anxious to see the article about the teachers struggling to pass the general knowledge portion of the teacher exam.
I was a teacher in Charlotte County for several years. I looked at the five examples of the general knowledge questions and found all of them easy enough to answer correctly, except for number four. The question asked to solve for x: 4x - 1/5 = 2x + 1. The correct answer should be x = 3/5. That was not one of the choices.
That should have been checked by someone, especially if you expect potential teachers to answer correctly.
The state of Florida does still need many good teachers in our schools. I don't believe that we should do away with the test.
Sandy Greer
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.