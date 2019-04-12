Editor:

On April 4, I was anxious to see the article about the teachers struggling to pass the general knowledge portion of the teacher exam.

I was a teacher in Charlotte County for several years. I looked at the five examples of the general knowledge questions and found all of them easy enough to answer correctly, except for number four. The question asked to solve for x: 4x - 1/5 = 2x + 1. The correct answer should be x = 3/5. That was not one of the choices.

That should have been checked by someone, especially if you expect potential teachers to answer correctly.

The state of Florida does still need many good teachers in our schools. I don't believe that we should do away with the test.

Sandy Greer

Port Charlotte

