Editor:
Regarding the letter to the editor from a snowbird contributing to our economy, I would like to say, thank you.
My wife and I are year-round Englewood residents and would not trade our paradise for any other part of the country. We love the snowbirds and look forward to seeing their return each year.
We do have to wonder though, how many more auto accidents are there between October and May? How many more medical and fire emergencies do our first responders answer? How many more manatees are injured due to speeding boats in minimum wake zones?
Yes, you do contribute to our economy and we thank you, but remember, you cost our economy as well. We just ask that when you come down to enjoy the warmth and sunshine, please include a warm and sunny snowbird attitude.
John Kinney
Englewood
