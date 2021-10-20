What right does the federal government have to interfere with local communities’ political and administration issues? Who is responsible for inviting the DOJ to investigate the parents of school children as domestic terrorists? Why would the FBI be involved in activity?
This seems to be an attempt by the federal government to intimidate the parents in these communities because, at the federal level of government does not believe the citizens are smart enough to determine the curriculum being taught to their children.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is just that, a theory that someone or some group thought up to justify a different point of view. Any program or theory that employs race-based teaching to impressionable school children has no place in our school systems.
This reminds me of the summer of 2020 when violent demonstrators were tearing down our statues and removing flags in an attempt to erase the history of our country. Our history, good and bad, is our history, you can’t change it. I believe we must learn from it, so as not to repeat it.
Federal involvement in the school board controversies smacks of an attempt to interfere with our first amendment right to free speech. The citizens of the community elect the school board locally. The school board works for the community and can be fired by the citizens of the community.
Keep the federal government out of local politics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.