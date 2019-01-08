Editor:
My wife and I recently arrived back home in Punta Gorda after spending a year exploring our amazing country by motorhome. In many of the smaller communities, we read the local newspapers and couldn’t help but compare them to the Charlotte Sun.
Universally, we found the layout and content of the Sun to be superior. Many communities the size of Punta Gorda only offered local news on a weekly basis. Beth and I feel very fortunate to have such a professional and community-minded daily newspaper available in our area.
It’s good to be back home and once again enjoying our morning coffee with the Sun.
John Magnin
Punta Gorda
