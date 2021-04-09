Editor:
I am a senior who has enjoyed watching baseball since about age 10. I enjoy most sports in general.
This is a diversion from the crazy goings on in the country today. I supported the Stone Crabs since they were here and loved going to the "back field" during the Ray's Spring Training seasons.
I was angry to see that the commissioner of MLB decided to move the All Star Game from Atlanta because of "their proposed changes in their election laws". It's a darn shame when the commissioner of MLB decided to become a "woke/cancel culture" social justice advocate.
This goes for the NFL also. They need to do their job and manage their leagues and stop with the social justice crap! Baseball and football, along with other sports are for enjoyment, not to become political venues!
Please, let me just enjoy watching someone play the game! Sports should work to bring us together, not divide us and I feel diving into the political crap is not helpful or healthy for the sport!
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
