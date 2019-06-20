Editor:
In her recent piece mentioning the Hyde amendment, Kathleen Parker describes it as a nod to conscientious objectors to abortions.
Conscientious objectors to war are not given the same nod, since they are expected to pay their taxes. Otherwise my taxes would have been halved for the last 60 years at the same time that I objected to most U.S. war activity. War kills and maims actual post-born living, breathing children and adults.
As for the contraception Parker supports: a form of this same silly "objector" argument was swallowed by the conservative male members of our Supreme Court in allowing the owners of Hobby Lobby to refuse to fund the most effective contraception for their employees through health insurance.
If "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion," it is not a stretch to think that the government should not allow the use of religious beliefs to inflict harm on workers, like denying effective birth control, which can result in the need for an abortion. What if your employer did not believe in blood transfusions?
If your house is safe from being entered without a warrant, your government should also be expected to keep a woman’s womb safe from the religious beliefs of their employer.
Barbara Hazlett
Port Charlotte
