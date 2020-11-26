Editor:
The definition of stupidity is: lack of lack of good sense or judgment.
A recent letter tells us that with a Democrat in office gas prices will triple, they will take away your guns, unemployment will skyrocket, basically that as chicken little cried "the sky is falling."
The last time a Democrat took office the average price of gas was $2.36, when he left office it was $2.14.
The 2nd amendment gives Americans the right to keep and bear arms, to take away guns it would have to be repealed. To repeal an amendment, it must first pass the House pf Representatives, then it must pass the Senate, then it has to be ratified by 39 states does anyone believe this could ever happen?
When Obama, a Democrat, took office unemployment was over 10%, when he left office it was 4.5%. That blows out the cry that Democrats will cause unemployment.
We currently have a president who refuses to accept the results of the election, refuses to accept the will of the people he is supposed to serve. He sends out a washed-up, hair leaking advocate to fight his unwinable battle, and he does this just to stir up the people like the one that wrote that letter.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
