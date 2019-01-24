Editor:
It seems that the female writer from Englewood, "Toxic terms for male, female," from Jan. 19 got her hormonal panties in a bunch.
Sounds like we should resort back to mid-evil times of witch burnings, or maybe last century's women and minorities sitting in the back of buses.
"Obsession about equality?" Has she ever worked a day in her life to support her children because the "male provider" left and did not pay his child support?
Millions of dollars are not being paid in child support by dead-beat dads, your "providers."
The roles have been "demonized?" What century do you live in?
So, males can‘t be nurturing as nurses, stay-at-home dads, and women can‘t be providers as truck drivers? Get real!
Ahh: "Keep women barefoot and pregnant?"
So many more issues I could touch on, but I think I will enjoy retirement from my male-oriented field with my husband that retired from a female-oriented field and a beer.
Cheers and have a nice day.
Birgit Hanson
North Port
