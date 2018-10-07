Editor:
Debby Carey is not running for mayor. She is running for Punta Gorda District 2 councilwoman. The mayor is whoever three of five councilmen agree on.
Rachel Keesling as mayor has allowed the 67-year-old city manager to retire, collect his pension and then rehired him, salary $172,000 for Punta Gorda population of 17,000. The City Council could have hired a 35-year-old city manager for $85,000. Cronyism?
The Keeslings own a city lot which, with the right new development, stand for a windfall. When developers come to town with a fist full of dollars, it is synonymous with the public be damned.
I've got nothing against people, it's their automobiles I can't stand. More congested traffic, more crime. The people lose the quality of life while a handful profit nicely.
Let's keep Punta Gorda a laid back, out-of-the way place. Vote Debby Carey for City Council.
Larry Bierman
Punta Gorda
