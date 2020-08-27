Editor:
Tropical Depression #13 is forecast to become Hurricane Laura on Monday afternoon. Preparations are now being made for this event. The “Key Agency disaster team” is now preparing to activate and be on standby for this event should help be needed. This is a free service sponsored by local leaders to help those in need in the Englewood area.
Ron Albrecht
Englewood
