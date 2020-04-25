Editor:

The Environmental Protection Agency is using the global health crisis to relax its enforcement of our nation’s key environmental laws. This is not the time to give up and allow big polluters to self report. Your job is to protect the environment. Not the oil and gas industry.

Trump EPA continues to gut laws that keep our air and water safe. Andrew Wheeler, stop this disaster and keep keep our environment clean.

Mary Shabbott

Punta Gorda

