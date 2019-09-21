Editor:
Not one to pass up a challenge when it comes to research, I accepted one man's invitation to fact check the documents he used in his letter to the editor on Sept. 8.
Starting at the bottom and working up, the Oregon Petition. Lots of information out there but Snopes.com sums it up best: Mostly False.
The U.N. IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “A collaboration of socialists and ecophrenics who want to control all of humanities productive assets.” Hmm, there’s a good one, as even Google can’t find that ecophrenics.
The comment about the U.S. Climate Reference Network, at the beginning of the letter, must be about something else. “No temperature increase from inception until now.” That’s not what the USCRN page the writer references says. It says: “It was another year of records, as 2018 was the fourth-hottest year ever for the globe — behind 2016, 2015 and 2017, respectively — according to the 29th annual State of the Climate report. The planet also experienced another record-high year of greenhouse gas concentrations and sea-level rise.”
But this isn’t a contest to see who can propel liquid byproducts of metabolism further or faster than anyone else. It’s about asking “What if climate change deniers are wrong?” Then what?
George Mindling
Port Charlotte
