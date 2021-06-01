Editor:
Give me a few things Biden has done that is in our best interest. The world is laughing at us because we have "The Joker" as a president. Can your reader who wrote on the May 27th really believe Biden is a strong leader! How are you going to refue lyour EV if on vacation? Is the amount you pay going to be predetermined?
How is the electricity suppose to be made? By wind turbines, or solar? I guess some people have not thought EVs through yet. Repairs to your EV? No problem, no cost. Biden is an idiot. VP Harris was going to be such "a role model for young women and girls." Not so much yet. Maybe hoping for a miracle is all she can do.
Biden one foot on a banana peel, one in the grave and Hunter's lap too. How proud he must be, huh? Hunter should be in jail and it's only because Joe is a politician he isn't. We do have a F___ Biden, and you too for voting for him, flag. Biden can't even close the southern border! No not even close to deserve anyone's blind trust.
It feels like four years already not just four cruel months. I hate that man. I think he needs to be dismissed and put Trump back. Someone who was proud to be an American and stood for every American. So you Biden voters can read those flags/ I will accept the Secretary of Education job your other reader suggested. I have common sense not blind wishful thinking.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
