Editor:
I can't see any other reason for Trump to oppose DACA than bigotry and racism.
These DACA recipients have been in our country since they were small children. They consider the United States their home. They have been strongly vetted and are not criminals. The Americans taxpayers have invested billions of dollars into their education and the education of their children.
Many of them are doctors, lawyers, nurses, EMTs, etc. Now he wants to throw the product of our tax dollars to other countries that we don't even know. This is a slap in the face to every American.
These DACA recipients benefit our country, and just like NATO and every other treaty, he wants to throw them to the wind to make our country a bigger failure. Our country was great before he came along. He has destroyed our democracy and our Constitution.
Now, we have to make our country great again. Trump has to go. Our military says he has to go. How much more truth do you need?
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
