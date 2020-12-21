Editor:
Each morning at Meadow Park, a group of young boys is ripping and racing on their bikes or scooters, tossing balls around, roughhousing, etc. It's occurring while cars drive by to enter school grounds.
It's dangerous. The boys don't seem to recognize repercussions. Someone's going to get hurt and there will be a group of kids who will forever be traumatized by that. I suggest utilizing the school officer at the gate entrance in the mornings until it's open. Perhaps this will stop the nonsense.
I recognize these boys are obviously arriving early but if they're there without supervision, something is bound to happen. I watch some of these kids ride their bikes and scooters into traffic at the intersection of Midway and Edgemere in the afternoon also. I don't know what the answer is but I can tell you what the outcome will be if this isn't addressed.
Suzy Sassy
Port Charlotte
