In today's society, many teens have picked up vaping, whether out of curiosity or to fit in with peers. As a student, I have many friends who started vaping and won't quit despite the recent deaths and illnesses caused by vapes.
Knowing that Monica Babcock is helping our town's adolescents on educating them on the dangers these devices can bring is a relief for parents and their peers. The fact that one in 28 middle school students reported their parent purchases vape devices is terrible and shouldn't even be something to report as it should have never happened in the first place! These young teens should never have a Juul in their hand.
Rebecca Garrod
Punta Gorda
