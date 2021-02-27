Editor:
Some good news in this crazy time!
Beyond Ourselves, part of PGICA, distributed $44,500 to seven Charlotte County Children’s Charities from their canceled Home Tour which was to take place on February 6, 2021.The collection of money was made possible by the generous donations of businesses and individuals understanding that these seven charities and many more have had their fundraising events such as our annual Home Tour canceled due to the pandemic.
Our biggest donors, West Coast Builders and Harbor Home builder, have contributed thousands of dollars. Harbor Homes added another $5,000 at our February 6th event, and we are still collecting contributions. Many donors have contributed anonymously. We thank each and every one of our donors-large and small. Our present charities are: Crossroads Hope Academy, Back Pack Kidz, Guardian ad Litem, St. Vincent de Paul, Healthy Start, Drug Free Punta Gorda and CCPS Homeless Project. We are happy to regroup and distribute more money to these charities. We appreciate all contributions! Hopefully, our next Home Tour will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Thanks again for all the donations and we are open for more. We can assure you that all contributions will reach a needy child in Charlotte County!!
Marlene Hofer
Chairperson for “Share the Love for Kids” Home Tour
