My 91-year-old mother was shopping at Bealls in Port Charlotte on Feb. 25. As associate there patiently assisted her with finding the garments she wanted and made sure they fit properly.
Mom was getting tired with weak legs by the time she paid for her purchases. A lady who was helping her with the exit door realized she needed assistance walking. A man saw the situation and the two helped her to a bench to sit down.
Mom had difficulty trying to call Dad to pick her up. The man found where Dad was parked and waiting for Mom's call. He had Dad come to take her home.
We are so grateful for and want to thank, these three caring and kind people for helping Mom. She calls them her angels.
Diana Jordan
Englewood
