Editor:

On this past Veterans Day, Nov. 11, my wife and I were having breakfast at Elena's Restaurant in Punta Gorda. Our waitress informed us that a gentleman that had already left paid our bill.

We were pleasantly surprised and grateful for this gentleman's generosity. Since we could not thank this gentleman at the time, thanks from a grateful veteran and his wife, you made our day.

Nick & Carmella Faello

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments