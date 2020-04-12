Editor:

I would like to thank the gentleman who was behind me in the check-out line at Publix (Charlotte Crossing) on Sunday, March 29.

I did not spend enough to get their offer of a gas card at a reduced price. When I got to my car, he came knocking on my window and handed me a gas card.

How caring. I wish for you sir happy and healthy days. Thank you so much.

Peg Niland

Port Charlotte

