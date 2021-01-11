Editor:
This is just to let all know that 2021 is here and already good things are happening.I was at a gas station and parked. When i went to leave my front bumper got caught on those parking bumps and pulled my front bumper 3/4 of the way off.
The good news is that instead of having a stroke, two gentlemen and a lovely, nice woman came to my rescue.
They reattached the bumper and allayed all my fears.
In this time with so much vitriol and division going on, three complete strangers didn't ask who I voted for. They just knew i needed help.
I can't say thank you enough for their kindness and thoughtfulness. Folks this is what it is really all about.
We are each other's brothers and sisters. And all Americans.
Caroline Cataldol
Port Charlotte
