Editor:
On July 3 at approximately 3 p.m. I was getting ready to check out of Winn Dixie at Sunnybrook and S.R. 776. The man in front of me was almost finished while I put my gorceries up to be scanned. A young man came up behind me with only holding some. I told him to go in front of me, which he did.
Now grocery shopping is one of my least favorite chores, especially now. Then this also was a different time for me. The Fourth was always a fun time of year for my family. We had plenty of July birthdays, so we had extra reasons to celebrate. In the past 1 1/2 years I have had to say goodbye to eight family members starting with my husband and on July 1 this year my brother was the eighth. So being alone here and so far from my children up north and with the stay at home order, it has been difficult.
So back to the young man. I suddenly realized he was still standing in front of me. "Didn't she get your order?" "Yes, but I'm waiting for some cash back."
The cashier was ringing up my order and when she was finished he paid for my groceries. I couldn't believe what he had done. It wasn't so much the paying for the food, it was the love he placed around me — a hug without the touching. Your Christian love was exactly what I needed. I can't thank you enough. My prayers go to you. Bless you. I pray I can show this same love to others as you gave it to me.
Margaret Murphy
Rotonda
