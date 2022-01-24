The MLK Day editorial, "King could teach us lessons today," unfortunately missed a great teachable moment. It’s a “MLK lite” version of who the man was.
Particularly important lessons are in his last book: "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" Written in 1967, the year before his assassination. Five decades later the lessons are even more relevant.
His widow, Coretta Scott King, wrote in her forward: "In this book he piercingly revealed the cause of our national discord, placing it squarely on the ingrained white racism of American society. He made discrimination and poverty the central focus of his attacks.”
Editorial opens with "People listened to him and a national holiday was created in his honor..." (Took 16 years to become federal law). Listening, but mostly not agreeing. Gallop Poll 1966: almost two-thirds of Americans had unfavorable opinion of King. His strong stand against the Vietnam War. Some Black leaders and white liberals criticized him as "divisive." Planning 1968 Poor People's Campaign to bring “the tired, the poor, the huddled masses" to Washington. Demanding government address poverty. Reforming capitalism criticized as road to “democratic socialism.” Describing white backlash as anti-democratic racism.
King deserves to be honored but leaving out the radical changes he advocated is a disservice to him and history. No need to agree with all lessons in "Where Do We Go From Here." Let’s just not ban this important history book from our schools as “too divisive.”
