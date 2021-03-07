Editor:
Why are people still badmouthing DeSantis about the Kings Gate shots? Kings Gate was just the venue, it did not just roll in and give the residents shots.
I don’t live there and my daughter signed me up. Being a 72-year-old resident I qualified, and managed to get on the list.
Rick Thomas
Punta Gorda
