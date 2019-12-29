Editor:

As a snowbird for the past 12 years and a 25-year vacationer to this area, I am always amazed at the meticulous manicured curbside appeal for all real estate and commercial developments. The plush landscaping is beyond beautiful and needless to say, very inviting.

With that being said, since Allegiant/Sunseeker have purchased the Kingsway Golf Course, the curbside landscaping on Kings Highway has deteriorated beyond belief. Nothing has been mowed or trimmed. What use to be an attractive area is now very unappealing.

Rumor has it that Allegiant is spending millions in upgrading the golf course. One would hope that some of those monies might improve the curbside appeal.

Sandi Milburn

Arcadia

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments