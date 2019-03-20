Editor:
Being a senior citizen with lots of arthritis in my hand and wrist sure makes it painful to open a can with a manual can opener. We have tried many, many types and expensive brand names, and still — ouch! Oh that hurts, etc. We even have an electric one in the cabinet that I haven't mastered yet.
A couple weeks ago, my friends and I ventured out to our garage sale fun times, and what to my wondering eyes should appear, but a Swing-a-way (super clean that looked new) can opener for 50 cents. Seemed like it turned nicely, bought it and could hardly wait to get home and try it out.
Let me tell all you senior kids, it was a ya-ha baby. My husband come to see what all the clatter was. He, too, agreed, a great find. I smile every time I use it and my hand and wrist are very thankful.
Wishing you all arthritis-free days.
Red Jacobs
Punta Gorda
