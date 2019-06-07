Editor:

This past Saturday morning, Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club members and family spent two hours removing about 50 pounds of trash along Aqui Esta Boulevard from Bal Harbor to U.S. 41. If you believe in helping children

and giving back to your community, check us out at www.puntagordakiwanis.com.

Frank Desguin

Punta Gorda

