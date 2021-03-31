Editor:
A huge "thank you" to Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club members who spent an hour-and-a-half this past Saturday morning removing around 60 pounds of trash along Aqui Esta Drive from U.S. 41 to Bal Harbor Boulevard. If you believe in community service and helping local children, check us out at punta-gorda.kiwanisone.org. It's all about the kids!
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
