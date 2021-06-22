Editor:

Saturday morning, June 19, members of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club spent an hour and a half picking up about 50 pounds of trash and debris along Aqui Esta Boulevard from U. S. 41 to Bal Harbor Boulevard. Thank you participants!

What did you do?

If interested in giving back to your community and helping the children of Charlotte County, visit http://www.puntagordakiwanis.com/ for more information.

Frank Desguin

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments