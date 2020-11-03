Editor:

This past Saturday, Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club and Charlotte High Key Club members spent an hour and a half removing 80 pounds of trash along Aqui Esta Drive from Bal Harbor Boulevard to U.S. 41. If you believe in community service and helping out local children, check us out at punta-gorda.kiwanisone.org. It's all about the kids!

Frank Desguin

Punta Gorda

