Gov. DeSantis tweeted July 30: "The free state of Florida has a new license plate for pre-order that benefits the Florida Veterans Foundation and sends a clear message to out-of-state cars, 'Don't Tread on Me' or Florida.' It shows the image of the Gadsden Flag: coiled snake and threatening four-word warning.
Christopher Gadsden, Revolutionary War Marine of South Carolina, designed it. Buy the new plate? Be an informed buyer. The flag was not Gadsden's only significant historic creation.
He built and owned Charleston’s Gadsden Wharf. Ships departed exporting rice and other products. Arriving ships imported African captives. In 1807, the act passed making importing slaves illegal after January 1, 1808. The 22 months before that deadline saw a deluge of 30,000 slaves inundating Gadsden Wharf.
Gadsden's flag is the "freedom story" part of Gadsden history DeSantis hypes to sell the plate. Gadsden's Wharf is the little-known “slavery oppression story.” Knowing about it is now especially important for Florida’s estimated 200,000 Black veterans. Many live in our only Black majority (52%) panhandle Gadsden County. Named after James Gadsden, grandson of Christopher. Undoubtedly, James and some descendants of the Wharf’s arrivals ironically share the family legacy of flag pride and wharf infamy.
Publicity about the new license plate should acknowledge Gadsden Wharf was the entry point for tens of thousands of slaves. Otherwise, the plate’s “freedom story” trumpeted by DeSantis will remain the only story: half-truth history sold to unsuspecting buyers. Let’s not let that happen. (Gadsden Wharf history: Nic Butler, Ph.D., Charleston County Public Library).
