Editor:

This letter is to all parents, grandparents and others raising children. Please, please, please take the time to reach out to your child's school and find out what is being taught. Review the curriculum.

Be sure that what your child is learning is compatible with your value and belief systems. If it is not, make an issue of it with the teacher, principal, superintendent and school board. I pray you take this responsibility seriously. The future of our country depends on it.

Tina Peluso

Rotonda West

