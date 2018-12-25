Editor:
Had to chuckle at the "statistics" on older driver versus young driver accidents.
Out of proportion to say the least, and here's three reasons why.
Pulled up beside an older gentleman in a lot and his passenger-side mirror is dangling. I asked him what happened and he didn't know. Said he heard a thump noise but wasn't sure what it was. (Could it have been a child?)
In turn lane on State Road 776 when an older couple pulled out of the street I was turning onto, right into the path of two lanes of 45 mph oncoming traffic with no where to go. Thank God, the oncomers were alert and quick to respond. Driver didn't see the signs pointing "one way."
Sitting at light on U.S. 41 and an older gentleman makes too wide a turn and bumps my friend's car. He jumps out and offers my friend $300 for any damage (there was barely a dent) to not call the police. Said he can't afford to have any more accidents.
Look, I'm pushing 60 and I know I don't hear, see or react like I did when I was 30. If you are older and still driving, take a moment to reflect. If you are in some close calls, getting honked at, confused occasionally, etc. call a friend, Uber, taxi or SCAT. Retire that license. Don't lose it by harming or killing another person.
Enjoy being chauffeured!
Connie Bogard
North Port
